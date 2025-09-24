Zubeen Garg’s legacy honoured in Kokrajhar; Tributes, mourning, and district-wide dry days

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Administration, Kokrajhar, joined the people of Assam in bidding a solemn farewell to the beloved cultural icon and legendary artiste, actor, producer and director, Zubeen Garg. His last rites at Sonapur were live-streamed at the DC Office Conference Hall on Tuesday in the presence of District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin, along with officers and staff of the administration, who gathered in deep mourning to pay their respects.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the legendary artiste during and before the day of polling of BTC Election 2025 at the Basic Training Centre, Kokrajhar, where all poll-related activities are being carried out. The DC, accompanied by senior officials and polling personnel, paid homage, recalling his immense contribution to Assamese culture, music and cinema.

Meanwhile, Dry Day was observed across Kokrajhar district on Monday and Tuesday on account of the passing away of the iconic heartthrob Zubeen Garg. The order was issued by the District Magistrate, Kokrajhar, in continuation of the Government of Assam’s notification extending State Mourning till September 23.

