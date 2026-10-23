Zubeen Garg's Melodies Unite Arunachal During Durga Puja Festivities

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The timeless melodies of Zubeen Garg provided an emotional and musical backdrop to the concluding day of the Durga Puja celebrations at 10 Mile, Wan village in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district. The five-day festivities, which began on October 16, brought together residents and visitors from different parts of the district. Songs of the much-loved Assamese singer reverberated through the venue, adding warmth and nostalgia to the celebrations.

Organised for the second consecutive year under the initiative of Dr Mrinalini Nandgiri, a spiritual personality in Assam and the Northeast and a Reiki Grand Master, the event also witnessed the participation of local Gorkha volunteers and several other guests, including Andy Bori, Bianka Bori, Mousum Neog, Pranali Hazarika, Thomas Pao, Sunny Bori, and Saikiran.

In another significant announcement, Dr Nandgiri said that work on Chhaya Baba’s Meditation Centre and Ashram would begin in 2027 at Bodak, near the Siang river, and approximately 17 km from Pasighat. The proposed project aims to establish a serene destination for meditation, yoga, and spiritual pursuits, drawing on the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.