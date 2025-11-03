Zubeen Garg’s spirit inspires new wave of artistes across Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: After the passing away of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg, a powerful wave of creativity has begun to sweep across the state. From the bustling towns to quiet villages, people are finding unique ways to express their grief and admiration, transforming walls, streets, and homes into living tributes to the legend.

In several places of Assam, artists and local youth have taken up brushes to paint colourful murals of Zubeen Garg, accompanied by his most loved lyrics and symbols from his songs. Many of these artists are first-timers who say that they were inspired by Zubeen Garg’s passion for art, music, and social causes. “He inspired us to dream fearlessly. This is our way of saying thank you,” said Kamal Das, a young painter from Pathsala.

Social media has also turned into a gallery of tributes, with young singers, dancers, and painters sharing creative works inspired by his life and music.

Local residents say these artistic expressions have united communities and kept the beloved singer’s legacy alive. “His songs taught us to love our roots and believe in ourselves. Now, every wall and every song reminds us of him,” said a resident of Pathsala.

Also Read: ‘Geet-Mator Godhuli 2025’ celebrates Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg at Bokakhat Jatiya Bidyalay