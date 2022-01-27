Firing Over Road Construction at Assam- Arunachal Border

GUWAHATI: Tensions flared over road construction on a disputed area of Assam-Arunachal border at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, after residents objected to the construction by the Arunachal government, leading the contractor fire in the air

According to a senior official, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Hime Basti area of Assam's Gogamukh police station, the tension erupted after an Assam Police team halted road construction in Hime.

"At some spots along the border, the Likabali-Durpai route passes through disputed territory. One such construction was halted the day before yesterday by our team. Since this is a disputed area, we have prevented construction on previous occasions too," said Ranjan Bhuyan, Dhemaji district's Superintendent of Police (SP).

Some parts of the road were disputed, according to Kushal Pal Singh, SP of Lower Siang district, and an argument between the Assam Police and local residents of Hime was reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, some miscreants from Assam set fire to a culvert that was under construction," Singh added. He went on to say that they had received reports of locals firing in the air from the Arunachal side, but that the reports were unconfirmed.

Such acts of violence, according to Singh, "This was not a major incident"

SP Dhemaji Bhuyan said that the conflict was between locals and that he was in close contact with his Arunachal counterpart.

On 24 January, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with his counterpart from Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu. On Sunday, he met with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and NPF legislator T R Zeilang.



