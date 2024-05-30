Indian Army, Assam Rifles Engaged In Relief & Rescue Ops In Manipur And Mizoram As Cyclone Remal Descends

IMPHAL: Cyclone Remal has wreaked havoc in many parts of the northeast as the region grapples with its after-effects.
The massive storm triggered torrential rains in the region on May 27 and 28, as a result of which, a distressing situation erupted in its aftermath.
In this regard, the Imphal civil administration sought much-needed assistance from the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles to restore normalcy.
A significant portion of the capital city of Imphal and Imphal East district of Manipur were submerged in water due to the incessant rainfall experienced by the state.
The columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have simultaneously launched relief efforts at multiple locations.
The Indian Army and Assam Rifles were quick to mobilize their troops and they carried out rescue and relief operations in Imphal City and Khuman Lampak located in the Imphal East district of Manipur.
These brave troops have rescued over 350 people so far in the ongoing relief operations.
Meanwhile, in the state of Mizoram, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) through the office of the District Collector, Aizawl district has urged the Army to provide essential medical support in Melthum.
This region has also been hit hard by Cyclone Remal as it has been severely affected by landslides triggered by heavy downpour.
Personnel of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been actively engaged in relief and rescue operations delivering critical aid and ensuring the safety of the local population.
Moreover, the Assam rifles have also provided hot meals for the citizens affected by heavy showers.
Recovery operations continue and communities rebuild as Cyclone Remal has left behind a trail of destruction in many parts of the region.
This selfless service also underscores the iron-clad commitment of our security forces to serve and protect the people at all costs, exemplifying the values of bravery, compassion, and resilience.
