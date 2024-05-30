Indian Army, Assam Rifles Engaged In Relief & Rescue Ops In Manipur And Mizoram As Cyclone Remal Descends

IMPHAL: Cyclone Remal has wreaked havoc in many parts of the northeast as the region grapples with its after-effects.

The massive storm triggered torrential rains in the region on May 27 and 28, as a result of which, a distressing situation erupted in its aftermath.

In this regard, the Imphal civil administration sought much-needed assistance from the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles to restore normalcy.

A significant portion of the capital city of Imphal and Imphal East district of Manipur were submerged in water due to the incessant rainfall experienced by the state.