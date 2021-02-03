Ashok, Somyadeep shine with bat at Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Ashok Kumar Das of Dhubri played one of the best knock of the Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship match at Dhubri today. Turned out for The Town club, the batsman took just 105 balls to score 187 runs with the help of 17 boundaries and 13 sixes.



The day also witnessed one of the fastest hundreds of the competition from the bat of Somyadeep Das of Tiptop club, Tezpur. The batsman played just 49 balls to score 136 and there are 13 boundaries and 11 sixes in his innings. KrishanuChoudhury (117, 87balls 4X17, 6X2), batting partner of Somyadeep, too scored a century in the same game.

Brief scores of different matches held on Tuesday:

Venue: Dhubri-The Town Club 338/7 in 35 overs, Ashok Kumar Das 187, New Gadadhar Club 273 (29.2 overs), NurAlom Ali 69, PishunGope 4-73. Result: The Town Club won by 65 runs.

Venue: Guwahati- Titan club 142 (31.3 overs), BikashSarma 36, SanjitBasfor 6-21, SG Club 143/6 (30.5 overs), SanjitBasfor 49, KunalRai 32, Result: S G CLUB won by 4 wickets.

Venue: DimaHasao-Skylark 371/7 (40 overs), Sachin Singh 75, MonuRai 75, Emmanuel 3-48, Kukistan YC 118 (24.4 overs), RajuSarma 39, Thaneshwar Prasad Singh 6-28. Result: Skylark won by 253 runs.

Venue: Dibrugarh-Dibrugarh Cricket Coaching Centre 189 (35 overs), Sandeep Sharma 56, Krishna Sundas 4-29, Evergreen Club 46 (14 overs), Nanak Singh 3-6. Result: Dibrugarh Cricket Coaching Centre won by 143 runs.

Venue: Hojai-Tip Top Club 386/3 (40 overs),

Somyadeep Das 136, KrishanuChoudhury 117, JatiyaSangha 172 (36.1 overs), Moon Hazra 51. Result: Tip Top Club won by 214 runs

Venue: Tezpur- K C C 168/9 (30 overs), Raja Karki 42, DS Cricketers 109 (23.5 overs), AmarjitSahu 30, DipankarGarg 7-37.

Result: KCC won by 59 runs.

