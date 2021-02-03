 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Inter-District Sepak Takraw will begin from tomorrow in Guwahati

The 14th Nirmal Nunisa and Jogendra Gayan Inter-District Sepak Takraw championship will begin on February 4 at Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor stadium.

Sepak Takraw

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 2:20 PM GMT

GUWAHATI: The 14th Nirmal Nunisa and Jogendra Gayan Inter-District Sepak Takraw championship will begin in the city on February 4. The competition would be held at the DeshbhaktaTarun Ram Phukan Indoor stadium.

The secretary of the Assam Sepak Takraw Association Bishnuram Nunisa addressing a media gathering said that altogether 12 districts from the different parts of the State will take part and the number of participating players and officials would be around 200.

The media briefing was also attended by the President of the organizing committee Bhaskarjyoti Gogoi and sports organizer Rajiv Prakash Barua.

Also Read: R-Day Violence: Delhi Police Announces Cash Reward for Info on Deep Sidhu, 3 Others

Also Watch: Street Plays, Processions in Barpeta Road to Create Awareness About Road Safety

DeshbhaktaTarun Ram Phukan Indoor stadium Speak Takraw Assam Sepak Takraw Association 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X