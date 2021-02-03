Inter-District Sepak Takraw will begin from tomorrow in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 14th Nirmal Nunisa and Jogendra Gayan Inter-District Sepak Takraw championship will begin in the city on February 4. The competition would be held at the DeshbhaktaTarun Ram Phukan Indoor stadium.



The secretary of the Assam Sepak Takraw Association Bishnuram Nunisa addressing a media gathering said that altogether 12 districts from the different parts of the State will take part and the number of participating players and officials would be around 200.

The media briefing was also attended by the President of the organizing committee Bhaskarjyoti Gogoi and sports organizer Rajiv Prakash Barua.

