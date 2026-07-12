Fresh tension grips Manipur as houses torched in Imphal West, security forces avert major clash

Imphal: Fresh tension gripped Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday after miscreants allegedly torched several houses belonging to members of the Meitei community in the Kanto Sabal area, pushing the already volatile region to the brink of another major confrontation.

A senior police official said that following the arson, a mob of nearly 600 men and women attempted to advance toward the Kanto Sabal area.

The security forces intervened promptly and prevented the crowd from moving forward, thereby averting a potential communal clash, the official said.

He added that an attempt by miscreants to set fire to more abandoned houses was also swiftly contained, ensuring that there was no loss of life.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

Security forces remained on standby in the area and continued intensive deployment to maintain peace, law and order.

The arson triggered panic across the locality, with hundreds of people belonging to the Meitei and Naga communities converging near Kanto Sabal in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

A massive deployment of central security forces prevented the gathering from advancing towards the affected area, while tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd and prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Local residents alleged that the security forces failed to protect the houses from the attack by suspected Kuki miscreants, claiming that the houses were set ablaze despite the presence of security personnel.

According to local people, a large number of individuals from the adjoining mountainous Kangpokpi district descended on parts of the Kanto Sabal area in Imphal West district and torched several houses belonging to members of the Meitei community.

The houses had remained abandoned since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023.

The locality is situated on the fringe of the Imphal Valley, adjoining the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, making it a sensitive area from the security perspective.

On noticing the houses engulfed in flames, a large number of people from nearby localities rushed towards Kanto Sabal in an attempt to reach the affected area.

However, the security forces stopped them, resulting in a confrontation between the locals and the security personnel.

The situation remained tense but under control, with security personnel maintaining a strong vigil in the area to prevent any further escalation of violence. (IANS)

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