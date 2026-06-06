Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Leads Rhododendron Plantation Drive on World Environment Day

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SHILLONG: Emphasising that environmental conservation must become a daily commitment rather than a once-a-year observance, Meghalaya Chief Minister on Friday led a rhododendron plantation drive at Sangmein, 5th Mile, Upper Shillong, as part of the state's observance of World Environment Day 2026, while urging citizens to adopt sustainable practices in their everyday lives and reaffirming the government's commitment to climate action, biodiversity conservation and citizen-centric governance.

The programme, organised by the Department of Forests & Environment under the theme "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future", focused on the conservation and propagation of Rhododendron arboreum, locally known as Tiew Saw in Khasi and Latuthiñ in Jaintia. Held along the Rhododendron Trek in Upper Shillong, the initiative sought to strengthen ecological restoration efforts, preserve Meghalaya's rich biodiversity and promote environmental stewardship among citizens, particularly the younger generation.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, senior government officials, officers of the Forests & Environment Department, representatives of local communities and students from San Mer Basic School, St Gabriel's School and Saw Mer Presbyterian School.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma underscored the need for government programmes to remain focused on people and community participation rather than ceremonial protocol.

"Programmes like these should not be about the VIPs and the ministers but should be for the public and the citizens," he said.

In a symbolic gesture reflecting that philosophy, the Chief Minister chose to felicitate students on behalf of the Government of Meghalaya and encouraged other officials, including the Chief Secretary, to join in recognising young participants for their contribution to environmental conservation efforts.

Highlighting the significance of World Environment Day, Sangma said environmental responsibility cannot be confined to a single annual event and must instead guide individual actions throughout the year.

"For me, every day is Environment Day. All 365 days of the year should be Environment Day. This day is a reminder for us to recommit ourselves to protecting and preserving our environment, but our responsibility does not end here," he said.

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