Army, Assam Rifles take up water security, skill development initiatives in Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 17: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have undertaken separate initiatives in Manipur to improve access to drinking water and promote employment-oriented skill development among local residents, officials said on Saturday.

A defence spokesman said that as part of its Military Civic Action programme under 'Operation Sadbhavana', the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army provided a 10,000-litre water storage facility to Leimakhong village in Kangpokpi district, benefiting around 35 families and addressing the recurring problem of water scarcity.

The village previously lacked adequate water storage infrastructure and depended on a continuous water supply, he said.

During the dry season, when the flow reduced significantly, residents faced shortages and were often forced to walk to available water sources to meet their daily needs.

The spokesman said that recognising the need for a practical and sustainable solution, the Indian Army provided the storage facility to strengthen the village's existing water infrastructure.

The facility will enable residents to store water when supplies are adequate and use the reserve during periods of reduced flow, particularly in the dry months. (IANS)

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