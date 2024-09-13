Manipur: Indian Army, Manipur Police recover arms and ammunition in Churachandpur

Churachandpur: The Indian Army and Manipur Police, in a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force, recovered significant quantities of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores in the Churachandpur district.

“The Indian Army, in a joint operation along with Manipur Police, CRPF, and BSF, had launched an extensive 48-hour operation, giving a decisive blow to warring groups in Manipur. These joint efforts resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores in the Churachandpur district,” a press release said.

Acting on specific information, in the Maulsang area of Churachandpur District, the Army along with Manipur Police and CRPF recovered one 7.62mm AK Series Assault Rifle with the magazine, three medium-sized countries improvised mortar (Pompi), and other war-like stores on Wednesday.

On Thursday, in a thickly forested area south-west of Shejang, in Kangpokpi district, the Army in coordination with Manipur Police and BSF, recovered one modified M-16 rifle, one 7.5 feet country rocket, one large country-made mortar, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

According to the press release, the recovered stores have been handed over to the police for further investigation and disposal.

The operation marks a significant step in neutralizing the threat posed by these inimical groups, reaffirming the commitment of Security Forces towards peace in the region.

