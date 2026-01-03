Assam Rifles celebrates New Year with residents along India-Myanmar frontier in Manipur

IMPHAL: The Assam Rifles on Thursday celebrated the New Year with enthusiasm and warmth in villages located along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, reinforcing its bond with local communities through various outreach activities, officials said. Manipur shares a 398 km unfenced international border with Myanmar. Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that to mark the arrival of the New Year 2026, a vibrant celebration was organized by Assam Rifles with local communities at Sehlon, Kovang and Kachinbung villages along the bordering Chandel district of Manipur.

The event aimed at fostering goodwill and strengthening the enduring bonds with the residents of the villages near the India-Myanmar Border (IMB) through shared festivities and mutual interaction.

The highlight of the celebrations was a series of friendly volleyball matches played between local youth and the team of the Assam Rifles.

According to the spokesman, these matches, held across multiple villages, generated enthusiastic participation and a spirited atmosphere, effectively promoting the values of sportsmanship and unity.

By engaging the younger generation through positive competition, the initiative reinforced a sense of camaraderie and healthy interaction. Following the matches, the winning teams were felicitated to encourage continued youth engagement in sports.

Beyond the sporting arena, the festive cheer was extended to the younger members of the community through the distribution of sweets and gifts, the official said. The inclusive environment was further enhanced by refreshments arranged for all attendees, ensuring the New Year began on a note of warmth and harmony.

Lt Col Rawat said that approximately 250 local residents participated in the event along with a combined group of 45 officials and troops from Assam Rifles, which concluded with the community expressing sincere appreciation for the shared celebration, further solidifying the foundation of trust and cooperation in the border region. (IANS)

