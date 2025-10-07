Assam Rifles defuses two powerful IEDs in Manipur’s Jiribam, averting major incident

IMPHAL: The security forces in Manipur averted a major tragedy on Sunday night following the recovery and destruction of two powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Jiribam district, officials said.

An official terming the defuse of the IEDs a significant breakthrough amid ongoing tensions in the state, said that acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, personnel from Assam Rifles launched a search operation in the Makhabasti areas in Jiribam, which shares a border with southern Assam.

He said that the operation led to the detection and recovery of two IEDs weighing 12 kg each, three electric power sources weighing 500 grams, and 12 meters of Cordex (detonation cord).

Given the sensitive nature of the explosives, a bomb disposal team promptly destroyed the devices on the spot using service explosives, ensuring the safety of the local population.

This recovery comes at a critical juncture for Manipur, which has recently seen recurring unrest and bouts of violence threatening civilian peace. (IANS)

Also Read: Security Forces Avert Terror Plot in Manipur by Disabling Explosive Device

Also Watch: