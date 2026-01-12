Assam Rifles destroys Poppy fields cultivation in Manipur

Kangpokpi: Acting on intelligence on illicit narcotics cultivation, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area Ngatan Hill Range in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, on January 9.

According to the Assam Rifles, during the conduct of the operation, the team detected and destroyed 40 acres of poppy cultivation and 11 makeshift huts used for processing and storing narcotics.

The destroyed fields had the potential of opium worth multiple crores, the release stated.

Also read: Manipur Forces Destroy 119 Acres of Poppy in Ukhrul