Assam Rifles distribute sewing machines to enhance self-reliance and economic opportunities for women in Manipur

IMPHAL: The Assam Rifles on Monday distributed pedal sewing machines across the New Samtal, Yangnomphai, and Aivomjang villages in Chandel District, Manipur.

The initiative aimed at fostering self-reliance and economic opportunities for women in remote border communities. In response to local requests for livelihood support, the Assam Rifles selected New Samtal as the focal point for the project.

“Assam Rifles distributed foot-pedal sewing machines across New Samtal, Yangnomphai and Aivomjang villages in Chandel District, Manipur. The initiative aimed at fostering self-reliance and economic opportunities for women in remote border communities. Responding to local requests for livelihood support, Assam Rifles selected New Samtal as a focal point for the project. The sewing machines will enable women to acquire household tailoring skills and pursue income-generating activities from home, contributing to long-term empowerment and self-sufficiency,” an Assam Rifles X read. (ANI)

