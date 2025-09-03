Assam Rifles felicitates Manipur's Vir Chakra awardee Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik for role in 'Operation Sindoor'

IMPHAL: In a heartfelt celebration of courage and pride, Assam Rifles, on Tuesday, felicitated Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, who was awarded the Vir Chakra, ahead of this year's Independence Day for his role in accurately striking targets inside Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', officials said.

A Defence Spokesman said that Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik of the Indian Air Force was felicitated at a special ceremony held at Mantripukhri Garrison in Imphal West district.

The gathering, hosted by the headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), brought together troops and dignitaries to applaud the achievements of a son of Manipur whose journey from the hills of Keikhu to the skies of national defence has inspired countless others, the Spokesman added.

He said that Squadron Leader Malik, commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2015 as a Su-30MKI fighter pilot, was conferred the Vir Chakra on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day for his daring and decisive deep-penetration strikes during 'Operation Sindoor'.

His precision, courage, and unwavering resolve played a pivotal role in the mission's success, earning him one of the nation's highest wartime gallantry awards.

"Today, he stands not only as a decorated pilot but as a symbol of grit, excellence, and the spirit of service," the official said.

The Assam Rifles (South) Inspector General, Major General Ravroop Singh, led the felicitation, praising Squadron Leader Malik's courage and professionalism.

His spouse and parents were also honoured, their quiet strength and support acknowledged as the foundation behind his remarkable journey.

An alumnus of Imphal's Sainik School and the National Defence Academy, Squadron Leader Malik's story is deeply rooted in Manipur's proud tradition of service. The Defence Spokesman said that his achievements reflect the aspirations of a region that has long contributed to the nation's defence with honour and distinction. (IANS)

