Assam Rifles holds talks with United Naga Council delegation in Manipur

IMPHAL: Assam Rifles held a meeting with a delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC) at its Jawalamukhi Garrison in Senapati district of Manipur on Tuesday, focusing on the prevailing security situation in the region. The delegation was led by UNC president NG Lorho, and the interaction centred on ongoing tensions in the Ukhrul area. Both sides discussed issues related to peace, stability and the welfare of local communities, exchanging views on the challenges faced on the ground. During the meeting, Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, safeguarding all communities and promoting an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and harmony. The interaction concluded with both sides expressing a shared intent to strengthen mutual understanding, prevent further escalation of tensions and work towards restoring normalcy in the region, stated a press release.

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