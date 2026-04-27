Assam Rifles Turns Defence Dream Into Reality for Tripura's Poor Youth

For young people from economically weaker families in Tripura, a career in the armed forces has long felt out of reach. Assam Rifles is working to change that — one candidate at a time.
Through a sustained grassroots programme, the paramilitary force has been identifying underprivileged students from Kumarghat and surrounding areas, and preparing them — at no cost — for recruitment into the Indian Army, the Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles itself.
More Than Just Physical Training
The programme covers physical fitness, academic guidance, personality development, and mental preparedness. The goal, officials say, is to develop candidates in a well-rounded way, not simply drill them for an entrance test.
"We are committed to shaping responsible and capable youth who are ready to serve the nation. Our effort is to bring out their hidden potential and channel it towards a meaningful career in defence services," an Assam Rifles officer said.
Officials added that the initiative specifically targets students who lack access to structured coaching and the resources that better-off candidates take for granted.
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Lives Already Changed
The results are beginning to show. Several candidates from the Kumarghat region have already secured positions across different wings of the armed forces.
One candidate, now serving in the Indian Army, said the programme gave him something money alone could not have provided.
"Coming from a financially weak background, I never thought I could achieve this. Assam Rifles gave me the right guidance, training, and confidence. Today, I feel proud to serve the nation," he said.
A recruit who joined the BSF credited the mentorship with shifting his entire outlook. "The mentorship and encouragement we received changed our lives. We were taught discipline, patriotism, and the importance of hard work. This opportunity has given my family a new hope," he said.
A young entrant into Assam Rifles put it simply: "They believed in us when we doubted ourselves."
In Their Own Words
Sabuj Malakar, from Kumarghat, said joining the army had been his childhood dream — one he was not sure he could afford to pursue.
"The officers of Assam Rifles helped me by conducting my physical test, medical examination, and written exam free of cost. Because of their support, I got the job, and my whole family is very happy," he said.
Mandira Das, a resident of Kanchanbari in Unakoti district, was selected for the Central Security Force after going through the same process.
"I would like to sincerely thank all the officers of the Assam Rifles camp for allowing me to take the written examination and the medical physical test free of cost. I am very happy now," she said.
A Broader Impact on Communities
Residents and community leaders in the region have welcomed the initiative, saying it has opened career doors that were previously closed to many young people here.
Beyond individual placements, observers note the programme has had a wider effect — building a stronger sense of patriotism and public service among Tripura's younger generation.
For Assam Rifles, the work reflects a long-standing role in the Northeast that goes beyond border security, reaching into communities and investing in the people who live there.