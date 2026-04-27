Assam Rifles Turns Defence Dream Into Reality for Tripura's Poor Youth

For young people from economically weaker families in Tripura, a career in the armed forces has long felt out of reach. Assam Rifles is working to change that — one candidate at a time.

Through a sustained grassroots programme, the paramilitary force has been identifying underprivileged students from Kumarghat and surrounding areas, and preparing them — at no cost — for recruitment into the Indian Army, the Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles itself.

More Than Just Physical Training

The programme covers physical fitness, academic guidance, personality development, and mental preparedness. The goal, officials say, is to develop candidates in a well-rounded way, not simply drill them for an entrance test.

"We are committed to shaping responsible and capable youth who are ready to serve the nation. Our effort is to bring out their hidden potential and channel it towards a meaningful career in defence services," an Assam Rifles officer said.

Officials added that the initiative specifically targets students who lack access to structured coaching and the resources that better-off candidates take for granted.

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