Manipur News

Assam Rifles Honours 104-Year-Old WW2 Veteran Rifleman Shatri Dhan Thapa in Moreh

Assam Rifles paid tribute to 104-year-old World War II veteran Rifleman Shatri Dhan Thapa (Retd) at Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal District, honouring his lifelong service to the nation.
Assam Rifles
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Assam Rifles senior officials visited 104-year-old Rifleman Shatri Dhan Thapa (Retd) at Moreh in Tengnoupal District, Manipur, to honour one of its oldest living veterans and enquire about his well-being.

Rifleman Thapa, a distinguished veteran of 4 Assam Rifles and a resident of Moreh, is among the rare surviving veterans of the Second World War.

Rifleman Thapa's life stands as a remarkable testament to the courage and dedication that have long defined the traditions of the Assam Rifles.

During the visit, senior officials expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the Assam Rifles fraternity for his service, sacrifices, and contributions to the nation over the course of his military career.

The interaction was marked by mutual respect and a shared sense of pride, reaffirming the force's commitment to its soldiers — not just during active service, but throughout their lives.

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As a practical mark of care and recognition, essential daily-use items were presented to the veteran during the visit.

The gesture reflects the Assam Rifles' longstanding ethos of standing by its personnel well beyond their years in uniform.

Officials noted that the presence of a figure of Rifleman Thapa's stature continues to inspire serving personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and valour.

Assam Rifles reaffirmed its commitment to recognising veterans as the cornerstone of its heritage, and to maintaining deep and lasting bonds with those who have served with distinction.

Assam Rifles
World War II veteran

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