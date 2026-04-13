Assam Rifles Honours 104-Year-Old WW2 Veteran Rifleman Shatri Dhan Thapa in Moreh

Assam Rifles senior officials visited 104-year-old Rifleman Shatri Dhan Thapa (Retd) at Moreh in Tengnoupal District, Manipur, to honour one of its oldest living veterans and enquire about his well-being.

Rifleman Thapa, a distinguished veteran of 4 Assam Rifles and a resident of Moreh, is among the rare surviving veterans of the Second World War.

Rifleman Thapa's life stands as a remarkable testament to the courage and dedication that have long defined the traditions of the Assam Rifles.

During the visit, senior officials expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the Assam Rifles fraternity for his service, sacrifices, and contributions to the nation over the course of his military career.

The interaction was marked by mutual respect and a shared sense of pride, reaffirming the force's commitment to its soldiers — not just during active service, but throughout their lives.

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