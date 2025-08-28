Assam Rifles’ multifaceted initiatives to empower women in Manipur

Imphal: In a resounding tribute to Women’s Equality Day, Assam Rifles conducted a series of impactful outreach programmes in several mountainous districts on Tuesday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the initiatives were designed to honour the contributions of women, promote gender equality, and foster empowerment at the grassroots level, especially in remote and border communities in Kakching, Chandel, and Tengnoupal districts.

He said that the celebrations commenced in the border villages of Chandel District, including Sehlon, Toitung, Aibol Joupi, Old Samtal, Phoilen, Kovang, and New Samtal, where Assam Rifles organised a day-long programme centred on women’s welfare. The event drew enthusiastic participation from villagers, including women, youth, and students.

Activities ranged from a women-centric medical camp and awareness sessions on education, health, and self-reliance, to a spirited empowerment rally.

Riflewomen marched alongside local women and youth, carrying placards and chanting slogans that echoed the call for equal opportunities and dignity.

A vibrant poster campaign further amplified the message of gender parity, while the initiative titled “A Day with Riflewomen” offered local women a unique opportunity to interact with female soldiers of Assam Rifles, the spokesman said.

He said that the camaraderie was beautifully reflected in a friendly volleyball match between Riflewomen and local participants, showcasing sportsmanship and mutual respect.

In alignment with sustainable development goals, a mass tree plantation drive was conducted in Old Samtal, Aibol Joupi, and Kachibung, reinforcing the link between environmental stewardship and community well-being. The day concluded with the screening of a motivational film on women’s empowerment, which received an overwhelming response from attendees.

Simultaneously, in Kakching District, Assam Rifles conducted a Self-Defence Capsule for girl students of Martin Grammar School in collaboration with NN Mangang Wushu Academy. (IANS)

