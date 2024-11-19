Meghalaya: NEHU VC In-Charge Prioritizes Health of Protesting Students

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Prof. Nirmalendu Saha, Vice-Chancellor In charge of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), on Monday stated that upon taking charge, his immediate priority has been the well-being of the students who are on hunger strike, who, according to him, are the heart and soul of the university.

“I have personally interacted with the students on several occasions, expressing deep concern for their health and well-being, especially in light of the hunger strike. Despite my best efforts to convince them to call off their strike, I remain hopeful that through dialogue and mutual understanding, a resolution can soon be reached,” Prof. Saha said.

He also said that he has been in constant communication with the medical team and doctors monitoring the students on hunger strike. “Their health is my greatest worry, and I fervently pray that no serious medical issues arise,” Prof. Saha added.

The Vice Chancellor in charge also informed he has conducted extensive meetings with various stakeholders, including representatives of the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), the NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA), and the NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA). “These discussions have been both constructive and collaborative, and I am pleased to share that NEHUNSA has agreed to allow certain essential administrative sections to resume operations. This critical step ensures that scholarships are processed and that academic activities continue without disruption,” Prof. Saha added.

He also said that to address the core concerns, an inquiry committee has been constituted comprising representatives from all major stakeholders.

“The committee is rigorously working to complete its due process, and its findings will be submitted to the committee established by the Ministry of Education. I appreciate the dedication and efforts of all members involved in this process and urge everyone to support their work in the spirit of transparency and accountability,” he added.

According to him, a university exists to nurture and empower the students, even as he assured that every decision taken during this time will prioritize their interests.

Prof. Saha also appealed to all members of the NEHU community to come together, set aside differences, and focus on the collective goal of building a harmonious and thriving academic environment.

“We remain committed to doing everything in our power to ensure that students do not suffer and that their education and future are safeguarded. Let us work together towards a brighter and more united NEHU,” he said.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma announces Rs 4,000-crore investment in tourism infrastructure

Also Watch: