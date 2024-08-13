Congress slams Centre for ‘stepmotherly treatment’ to Northeast region

Kangpokpi: The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of meting out “stepmotherly treatment” to the Northeast region.

The criticism comes after a bomb blast in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district claimed the life of Charubala, wife of former MLA Yamthong Haokip. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the residence of Yamthong Haokip. Assam Congress to its official handle on microblogging site X and posted, “Bomb blast in the house of Ex-MLA in Manipur. Spouse killed, ex-MLA and daughter luckily escaped unharmed.”The post further took a direct dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated, “PM Narendra Modi can fly to foreign nations but doesn’t get time to visit one of his states.”

“Home Minister Amit Shah, how many more need to die before you take up this issue seriously? Why is this stepmotherly behaviour towards NorthEast?” read the post. Former MLA Haokip and their daughter were also at the residence but they escaped unhurt. The motive behind the attack is not known. The police said they were probing the case. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: 8 Insurgent Groups Announce Complete Shutdown on Independence Day (sentinelassam.com)