At 80-Plus, Meghalaya's Oldest MLA TD Shira Vows One More Electoral Fight

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With political parties in Meghalaya beginning to position themselves nearly two years before the next Assembly election, senior National People's Party (NPP) leader and Cabinet Minister TD Shira has dismissed speculation about his political retirement, confirming his intention to seek another term in the 2028 Assembly elections if his health permits. The statement from the State's oldest legislator comes at a time when political activity is gathering momentum across Meghalaya, with parties recalibrating their strategies ahead of the electoral battle.

The octogenarian leader said reports suggesting that he may not contest the next Assembly election were unfounded, asserting that he remains willing to stay in active politics as long as his health allows. While acknowledging his advancing age, Shira said his decision would ultimately depend on his physical condition closer to the election.

"That might not be true. I intend to contest the 2028 Assembly election if my health allows me. If I can maintain my health as I am now, I will contest. But if I am physically unable to contest, then I won't," Shira said.

The legislator from the Resubelpara constituency also said he currently has no one to carry forward his political legacy, adding that he remains confident of contesting the next Assembly election.

Commenting on the Bharatiya Janata Party's efforts to expand its presence in Meghalaya, particularly in Garo Hills ahead of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections, the NPP leader expressed confidence that the BJP would find it difficult to make significant electoral gains in North Garo Hills.

"We had a bitter experience in the last MP election. In the last MP election, we had an alliance with the BJP and we performed badly in the election. We couldn't convince the people. There is some kind of apprehension against the BJP, but for us it's ok. Those villagers are not aware of how the world is changing," he added.

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