Manipur Police begins rollout of e-Office system to boost transparency, digital governance

IMPHAL: Manipur Police has initiated the process of introducing the e-Office system across the state to enhance efficiency, transparency, accountability and paperless functioning within the organisation, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police official said the e-Office system is being introduced with the objective of creating a simplified, responsive, effective, accountable and transparent work environment across the police organisation and all its official establishments by transitioning from the traditional paper-based office system to a modern, digitised and paperless workflow.

The official said that a two-day training programme on the implementation of the e-Office system was inaugurated by Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Imphal.

Highlighting the importance of digital governance, the DGP said that the adoption of the e-Office system would significantly enhance efficiency, transparency, accountability and paperless functioning within the organisation, while streamlining official procedures and improving administrative coordination.

The state police chief emphasised that the training programme marks the first step towards the successful rollout of the e-Office system across Manipur Police.

He urged all participants to actively engage in the training sessions and familiarise themselves with the new digital workflows to ensure smooth and effective implementation.

The two-day training programme, conducted with resource persons from the Information Technology Department, was attended by senior police officers and personnel from various sections of the Police Headquarters.

The participants are expected to play a crucial role in the phased implementation of the e-Office system across all units of Manipur Police.

"The e-Office system in the police department will not only improve policing and administrative efficiency but will also benefit the public by enabling faster, more transparent and citizen-friendly delivery of police services," the official said.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police for the first time, recently introduced the 'E-Malkhana' system to ensure efficient, transparent and scientific management of Malkhanas (designated storehouses for seized property and case exhibits) at the police station level.

"The digital initiative is aimed at improving the storage, tracking and disposal of case-related property and evidence, while enhancing accountability, transparency and operational efficiency in police station administration," a senior police official had told IANS. (IANS)

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