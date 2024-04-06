Election Commission launches signature campaign to boost voter turnout in Manipur

IMPHAL: The Election Commission on Friday launched a signature campaign in Manipur to increase the voting percentage and boost electoral participation in the state.

The two Lok Sabha seats in the state, Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur, will go to the polls in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

According to poll officials, in the 2019 LS elections, the state recorded a voter turnout of 83.16 per cent, while 89.3 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the Assembly polls held in 2022, which was higher than the 2017 (86.4 per cent) and 2012 (79.5 per cent) Assembly elections.

The signature campaign, launched from the Chief Electoral Officer's office at Lamphelpat, is aimed at encouraging all eligible voters, particularly the youth, to cast their votes in large numbers in a free, fair, and peaceful manner without any fear.

Many media platforms had also launched various creative campaigns and know-how on videos on applications like cVIGIL to promote ethical, informed, inclusive, and accessible voting, an election official said.

The CEO also informed about the outdoor campaigns where large hoardings and information posters had been installed to empower the voters in all the locations across Manipur. TV/radio talks, and jingles, among other things, have also been taken up in a big way in view of the upcoming LS polls. (IANS)

