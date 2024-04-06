Election Commission suspended Tripura Special Police Officer (SPO) for participating in election campaign

Agartala: The Election Commission has suspended a Special Police Officer (SPO) in the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency for participating in election campaigns, violating the model code of conduct, officials said on Friday.

An election official said that SPO Suman Hossain, posted at the Sidhai police station in West Tripura district, was suspended on Thursday for participating in an election campaign and a political event at Mohanpur subdivision earlier this week.

Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, Kiran Kumar K., issued the suspension order based on an investigation report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) concerned.

SPOs are like village defence volunteers used to boost the grassroots level policing and were inducted as "helping hands" following a 2001 law to assist the regular police force in anti-insurgency activities.

They also played a crucial role in the development of tribal areas. After the over-four-decades-long militancy was tamed in Tripura, the SPOs were deployed in regular police work and law and order enforcement. (IANS)

Also Read: BJP’s poll results will be same as the entire nation’s, assures Tripura CM Manik Saha

Also Watch: