Fuel shutdown paralyses Imphal Valley, commuters forced to turn to black market

IMPHAL: A three-day suspension of petrol pump operations across the Imphal Valley and adjoining areas caused severe inconvenience to the public, disrupting daily life and pushing commuters towards illegal fuel sellers charging exorbitant prices. The closure left essential service providers and daily wage earners struggling to continue their work amid an acute fuel shortage.

Petrol pumps remained closed from December 11 to 13 following two separate developments. A two-day total shutdown was enforced by CorCom, a coalition of insurgent outfits in Manipur, in protest against the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the state. This was followed by a one-day closure called by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity in response to a bomb threat at a fuel station in Imphal East district.

The prolonged shutdown affected hundreds of commuters who depended on petrol for their livelihoods. Many residents said they were compelled to purchase fuel from the black market at sharply inflated prices, with petrol reportedly sold at rates as high as Rs 150 per litre. Concerns were also raised over the quality and safety of fuel being sold illegally.

Those involved in transport services faced particular hardship. A school van driver said he was forced to spend long hours searching for fuel and pay far more than usual to keep his service running. He stated that shutting down work was not an option and described the situation as especially burdensome for people from economically weaker backgrounds, urging authorities to ensure uninterrupted access to essential services.

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity acknowledged the inconvenience caused to the public but said the shutdown was unavoidable. Its members cited repeated threats, intimidation and extortion demands as reasons for halting operations, claiming that such pressures had made it unsafe to continue business.

The fraternity said petrol pump owners were already operating under financial stress due to government-controlled pricing, informal levies along highways and recurring demands for money from unidentified groups. Despite being classified as essential service providers, they said the lack of adequate security had undermined their ability to function normally.

The dealers strongly condemned the bomb threat reported at the Ibudhou Pakhangba Filling Station at Keikol, where a hand grenade was allegedly found inside a toilet complex along with a threatening note. They described the incident as a serious security lapse that endangered both employees and the public.

Following the incident, the fraternity submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur seeking intervention on issues of security and extortion. They said the December 13 shutdown was intended to draw attention to these concerns and to demand protection from forced donations and intimidation, which they claimed threatened the survival of petrol pump businesses providing essential public services (Agencies).

