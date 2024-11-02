Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrates Diwali with CRPF jawans in Manipur

Guwahati: To share happiness with the men in uniform posted far away from their homes on the festive occasion, Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on Friday visited Senapati district headquarters in Manipur and celebrated Diwali with CRPF jawans there. The Governor greeted the officers and the jawans on the occasion of Diwali and wished them a happy life ahead. He distributed sweets and attended the Barakhana with CRPF jawans on the occasion.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated an Exhibition-cum-Traditional Food Buffet held on a theme ‘Peace through Culture and Identity’, at the Astro Turf Ground at the district headquarters. The programme was organized by Manipur North Economic Development Association, (MANEDA). The Governor also witnessed a spectacular performance presented by specially-abled children and women folk.

Governor Acharya also interacted with representatives of CSOs at the office of the Deputy Commissioner at Senapati. It may be noted that upon arrival at the district headquarters, Governor was accorded warm welcome by the DC Senapati, Mamoni Doley, stated a press release.

