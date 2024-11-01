Manipur Imposes Ban On Firecrackers During Diwali

IMPHAL: The Manipur government, on Thursday, imposed a ban on the use of firecrackers during Diwali.
Khumanthem Diana Devi, the Imphal East District Magistrate, issued the latest order that prohibits the use of crackers/firework during the festive celebrations of Diwali in the whole area of Imphal East District with immediate effect and until further orders.
The order stated that the peace and public tranquility might be breached if the sale and use of crackers/firework during Diwali is not checked.
According to the order, the possession and sale of crackers and fireworks without a valid licence is restricted.
It stated that there is no temporary licence for possession and sale of crackers/ firework having been issued by the same as on date in connection with the ensuing Diwali festival.
It strictly warned that the violators will be charged under Explosives Act, 1884 and the rules thereunder and action will be taken against such violators as per the law.
