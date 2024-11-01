Manipur Imposes Ban On Firecrackers During Diwali

IMPHAL: The Manipur government, on Thursday, imposed a ban on the use of firecrackers during Diwali.

Khumanthem Diana Devi, the Imphal East District Magistrate, issued the latest order that prohibits the use of crackers/firework during the festive celebrations of Diwali in the whole area of Imphal East District with immediate effect and until further orders.

The order stated that the peace and public tranquility might be breached if the sale and use of crackers/firework during Diwali is not checked.

According to the order, the possession and sale of crackers and fireworks without a valid licence is restricted.