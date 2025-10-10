Governor lauds locals for making Manipur a model of community-driven conservation

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday lauded the efforts of the Forest Department, conservationists, and local communities for transforming the state into a model of community-driven conservation.

The Governor, while addressing the grand finale of the 71st Wildlife Week Celebration at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, emphasised that protecting wildlife cannot rest with the government alone; it must be a shared mission involving citizens, students, and civil society.

Citing success stories like the Amur Falcon (bird) conservation initiative in Tamenglong district and the community-led protection of the Sangai, he said these examples demonstrate how people’s participation remains the strongest pillar of conservation. The Governor called for the spirit of wildlife week to continue beyond the celebration, as a year-round commitment to preserving Manipur’s living heritage for generations to come.

He said the theme ‘Human–Wildlife Co-existence’ for the 71st Wildlife Week Celebration 2025 highlights the collective responsibility to protect Manipur’s biodiversity. Reflecting on the state’s rich natural heritage — from the floating Keibul Lamjao National Park to the majestic Sangai deer and the recently sighted wild elephants in Kamjong District, the Governor noted that these natural wonders are not just ecological assets but vital symbols of identity and pride.

He observed that the return of elephants after decades is ‘a message of hope from nature itself’, reaffirming that when humans respect and protect wildlife habitats, nature responds in kind.

Bhalla, during the event, remotely released various wild animals back into their natural habitats. The animals included the Burmese Python, Bengal Slow Loris, Myanmar Box Turtle, and Leopard Cats.

A project titled the Manipur Bear Conservation Project, in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India, was also launched.

The Governor released a book titled ‘Flight, Fur & Fangs – Encounters with the Wilderness of Manipur Forests’ and launched the Forest Resources Assessment & Monitoring System (FRAMS), a web application developed in collaboration with NESAC (ISRO).

The Governor also distributed incentive prizes to the winners of the painting competition and presented awards to various organisations — NGOs, Civil Society Organisations, police, and other stakeholders, who have contributed to the conservation of wildlife.

The event was organised by the Forest Department and Chief Secretary, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Principal Secretary (Forest, Environment & Climate Change), along with other dignitaries, who also graced the occasion. The Governor also inspected the Wildlife Photography Exhibition organised at the venue. (IANS)

