Conrad Sangma Visits Manipur, Calls for Unity and Lasting Peace

Imphal: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K. Sangma arrived in Imphal on Wednesday for a two-day visit focused on promoting peace and understanding in conflict-affected Manipur.

Speaking to the media at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Sangma emphasised that his visit was guided by humanitarian concerns rather than political calculations. “Our foremost goal is to help restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. Elections are far away; this is about people, not politics,” he said.

Accompanied by senior NPP leaders Paknga Bage, Saidul Khan, and Nickey Nongkhlaw, Sangma’s visit includes meetings with representatives of the Meitei, Naga, and Kuki communities, as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs) still struggling to rebuild their lives after months of ethnic violence.

The Meghalaya CM is also scheduled to call on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss the security situation and explore avenues for reconciliation. In addition, he will hold internal discussions with NPP functionaries to review the party’s organisational activities in the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Sangma’s outreach comes at a time when efforts to restore trust and stability in Manipur remain fragile. His visit, political observers say, underlines the NPP’s intention to play a constructive role in fostering peace and rebuilding inter-community confidence in the troubled state.