Meghalaya records over 10,000 HIV/AIDS cases, 500 among children

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a stark reminder of the growing public health crisis, Meghalaya has recorded more than 10,000 HIV/AIDS cases, including 500 infected children, according to Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) Project Director Dr K. L. Iawbor.

"More than 10,000 people have tested positive for HIV/AIDS in Meghalaya, and it is alarming that 500 of them are children," Dr Iawbor told reporters on Friday. East Jaintia Hills continues to report the highest number of cases, with most affected children belonging to poor families.

"The main reason for the spread is unprotected heterosexual activities, and most people are not coming forward for testing," she said. Dr Iawbor also announced that the state is prepared to observe World AIDS Day on December 1, stressing the urgent need for collective responsibility. "This virus is very dangerous, and it is the responsibility of each and every one of us to stop the transmission so that we can make our state and country HIV-free by 2030," she added.

MACS has carried out extensive awareness drives and testing initiatives, screening 6,882 individuals, of whom 24 tested positive. "Eighty-seven per cent of the cases were detected during outreach programmes targeting high-risk groups and the general population," Dr Iawbor said, adding, "Some of them came voluntarily, and some were referred after being suspected of having this virus."

To mark World AIDS Day, the organization will hold a bikers' rally and other awareness activities on December 1, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma as the chief guest. Cabinet ministers, MLAs of East Khasi Hills, nursing and paramedical institutions, and people living with HIV will also participate in the programme.

Also Read: Regional bloc pushes for united NE voice on ILP, migration and land rights