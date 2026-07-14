‘Hugely disappointed’: Congress MP Akoijam slams Army unit over alleged inaction in Manipur village arson

IMPHAL: Expressing deep anguish over the recent arson incident at Kanto Sabal village in Imphal West, Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam criticised the local security unit on Sunday, accusing them of negligence and a lack of accountability.

The MP alleged that four houses were set on fire directly in front of the security forces, who failed to prevent the attackers from escaping despite their heavy deployment on the ground.

"I have seen the video and the people were complaining right in front of them (Security Forces)," Akoijam said. "I tried to talk to the officers, and they didn't even have the basic etiquette of responding. I saw that kind of attitude and think about what they have done to the people, and even an MP like me, some problems are there with that unit."

While clarifying that the Indian Army as an institution cannot be blamed entirely, the lawmaker noted that "rotten elements" within the unit had deeply compromised the situation. He also alleged that his office attempted to establish contact with the commanding officer, who failed to return the call, and a promised meeting with a captain never materialised.

"This is the first time I am encountering something like this... I came to know from the village that this is the sixth time it has happened, and gets rarely reported," Akoijam added, pointing to a breakdown in communication compared to the beginning of the crisis when regular inter-community dialogues were held to maintain peace.

Raising serious questions about intelligence, ground deployment, and tactical failure, the MP questioned how the perpetrators managed to flee under the army's watch. "The fact of the matter remains that four houses were burned down right there when they were standing. When their unit is there, they should be held responsible... The leadership quality of the Indian Army is appreciated across the globe, but that character that we know about the Indian Army, I didn't see it yesterday."

Akoijam stated that his office is actively collecting videos and further documentation of the incident to demand accountability.

Furthermore, reacting to the incident, BJP MLA Heikham Dingo Singh termed the arson "very disheartening" and questioned how such violence could occur near the Leimakhong Army camp.

"Yesterday's incident took place at Kanto Sabal, where houses were burned down by the agitators of Kuki. I, along with the SP and DC, went there and inquired about the ground situation. Leimakhong Army camp is one of the biggest Army camps in the Northeast. In front of the Army, this type of agitation and burning down of houses is very condemnable," Singh told reporters.

The BJP MLA said the matter had been discussed with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"So far, we have discussed the matters of yesterday's incident with the CM and as well as with the Home Minister today," he said. (ANI)

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