Ibobi Singh slams Manipur government over Kanto Sabal arson, alleges ‘remote control’ from Centre

IMPHAL: Former Manipur Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday condemned the arson attack at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West district, alleging that the state government was functioning under the “remote control” of the Centre and raising concerns over its handling of the state’s security situation.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Imphal, Ibobi described the torching of at least five houses at Kanto Sabal as a major security failure. He said the incident was particularly alarming because it occurred near the 57 Mountain Division in an area with a heavy deployment of security personnel.

Calling the incident deeply unfortunate, he said the repeated outbreaks of violence despite the presence of security forces had exposed serious shortcomings in the government’s response to the prolonged ethnic conflict. He said people had endured unrest for more than three years and questioned why the violence continued despite extensive security arrangements. He also sought to know what he termed the Centre’s “hidden agenda” in Manipur.

Referring to the attack, Ibobi alleged that the state government’s response had been confined to issuing a statement of condemnation after at least five houses were set ablaze. He criticised the silence of the state’s leadership and questioned whether the government was functioning independently or under the direction of New Delhi.

He said the people of Manipur deserved assurance, accountability and firm action from the government.

The Congress leader also alleged that democratic institutions had weakened under the BJP governments at both the Centre and in the state. He said the Congress launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal to uphold the Constitution and democratic values.

Highlighting delays in local governance, Ibobi claimed elections to grassroots local bodies had not been held since 2022 and alleged that elections to the Autonomous District Councils had remained pending for two consecutive terms. He said the delay had fuelled public concerns over whether the forthcoming Assembly elections would be conducted on time.

He reiterated that the Congress remained committed to safeguarding Manipur’s territorial and administrative integrity and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise responsibly in the upcoming elections.

His remarks came a day after at least five houses belonging to members of the Meitei community were allegedly set on fire at Kanto Sabal during a protest march by members of the Kuki community from neighbouring Kangpokpi district. (Agencies)

Also Read: Vidya Bharati organises training programme for school principals in Tripura