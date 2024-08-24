Indian Army Chief Meets Manipur CM To Discuss Strategies For Restoring Peace

IMPHAL: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a visit to conflict-ridden Manipur to take stock of the prevailing situation in the northeastern state.
During his visit, the Army chief met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to discuss the ways in which peace and stability can be restored in the state torn by ethnic violence for more than a year.
Addressing the media during a press conference held today at his secretariat, the Manipur CM said that General Upendra Dwivedi came to Manipur along with Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, and Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps.
Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) was also present in this high-profile meeting attended by these officers yesterday at the secretariat.
Upon his arrival in Manipur, General Upendra Dwivedi was briefed on the operational preparedness by commanders stationed on the ground.
He also held discussions with the heads of various security agencies in the state, expressing his appreciation for their valuable insights and lauded the coordination between the forces.
The Army Chief interacted with the troops and boosted their morale by saying words of encouragement.
He praised the brave soldiers for their professionalism, operational readiness, and dedication to duty. General Dwivedi also met with veterans, acknowledging their selfless service and vital contributions to nation-building.
Meanwhile, CM N Biren Singh re-iterated the central government's commitment of restoring law and order and bringing back normalcy in Manipur at the earliest.
"I deeply appreciate General Dwivedi's visit to Manipur. Deliberated on critical issues concerning the current situation of our state. We reaffirmed the cooperation between the state government and the security forces in effectively responding to the challenges we face, maintaining peace and harmony in the state," the Manipur CM said while reflecting on his meeting with the Army Chief.
