Indian Army Chief Meets Manipur CM To Discuss Strategies For Restoring Peace

IMPHAL: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a visit to conflict-ridden Manipur to take stock of the prevailing situation in the northeastern state.

During his visit, the Army chief met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to discuss the ways in which peace and stability can be restored in the state torn by ethnic violence for more than a year.

Addressing the media during a press conference held today at his secretariat, the Manipur CM said that General Upendra Dwivedi came to Manipur along with Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, and Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps.