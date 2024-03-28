Indian Army recovers arms, ammunition and war-like stores in Manipur

Kohima: The Indian Army on Tuesday launched coordinated operations after getting intelligence information regarding the presence of cadres and caches of arms, ammunition, explosives and war-like stores at two different locations first one at Kumbi area of Bishnupur district and general area Maphou in Imphal East district of Manipur.

A joint operation was launched with Bishnupur Police and Manipur Commando. One .303, one 9mm carbine, one country-made pistol, four hand grenades and other war-like stores were recovered.

In another instance, a search operation was undertaken in response to information regarding the presence of cadres in the general area of Maphou in the Imphal East district. During the meticulously executed search, which encompassed thorough inspections of abandoned sites and the periphery of villages along hill bases and abandoned structures, a substantial cache of arms and explosives was successfully unearthed including one Improvised Mortar, one Pompie Mortar, two grenades and ammunition. These seizures underscore the effectiveness of coordinated efforts by security forces in combating illicit activities.

These seizures underscore the effectiveness of coordinated efforts by security forces in combating illicit activities and ensuring the safety and security of the region. The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police. The operation exhibits synergy and unwavering commitment of Central and State Security Forces towards maintaining peace and stability in Manipur and upholding the rule of law. (ANI)

