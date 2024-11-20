Justice D. Krishnakumar Appointed Chief Justice Of Manipur High Court

IMPHAL: Justice D. Krishnakumar was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on Wednesday, just 48 hours after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name for the position.

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, who holds independent charge of the Law and Justice Ministry, shared the establishment on X (formerly Twitter).

The appointment comes ahead of the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Siddharth Mridul, who will retire on Thursday upon reaching the age of 62.