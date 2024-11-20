Justice D. Krishnakumar Appointed Chief Justice Of Manipur High Court

IMPHAL: Justice D. Krishnakumar was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on Wednesday, just 48 hours after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name for the position.
Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, who holds independent charge of the Law and Justice Ministry, shared the establishment on X (formerly Twitter).
The appointment comes ahead of the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Siddharth Mridul, who will retire on Thursday upon reaching the age of 62.
Following Justice Mridul’s retirement, Justice Krishnakumar, who is currently serving as a judge at the Madras High Court, will assume office as Chief Justice of Manipur.
The Collegium proposed Justice Krishnakumar’s name for the role on November 18, and the quick implementation of the appointment marks a prompt transition in the Manipur High Court’s leadership.
"It is proposed to appoint Mr. Justice D. Krishnakumar, presently serving as a Judge of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur with effect from the date on which the incumbent Chief Justice demits office on retirement," the Collegium resolution had stated.