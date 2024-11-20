Manipur CM Serves Notices To 11 MLAs Over Absence In Crucial Meeting

The notices were served to Kshetrigao MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan of the National People's Party (NPP), whose party had withdrawn support from the BJP-led government just a day earlier. Along with Hassan, the NPP also issued show cause notices to three of its seven MLAs—Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (Kakching), Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang), and Irengbam Nalini Devi (Oinam)—for attending the meeting despite the party having officially withdrawn its support on Sunday. The NPP’s Tamenglong MLA, Janghemlung Panmei, did not attend the meeting, but there were claims that his signature was forged to falsely show his presence.