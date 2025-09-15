Justice M. Sundar appointed as Manipur High Court Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday cleared the appointment of Justice M. Sundar as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice M. Sundar, Judge, Madras High Court as Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, consequent upon the superannuation of Shri Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, present Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on 14.09.25,” Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced in a post on social media platform X. The apex court Collegium, in its meeting held on Thursday, recommended the appointment of Justice Sundar (PHC: Madras High Court) as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, following the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Kempaiah Somashekar on September 14. (IANS)

