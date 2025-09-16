Justice M. Sundar sworn in as 10th CJ of Manipur High Court

Imphal: Justice M. Sundar was on Monday sworn in as the tenth Chief Justice of Manipur High Court at a function at the Raj Bhavan here. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office to Justice M. Sundar in the swearing-in ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Justice M. Sundar of Madras High Court was appointed as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on September 13 following the superannuation of the outgoing Justice Kempaiah Somashekar.

Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, MLAs, Judges of the High Court, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, civil, police, military, judicial officers and representatives of Bar Associations attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Born on July 19, 1966 in Chennai, Justice M. Sundar graduated in law from the Madras Law College. He was part of the first batch of the five-year integrated Law Course and enrolled as an Advocate in 1989.

Before elevation, Justice Sundar was primarily in the Madras High Court, handling a wide spectrum of cases on the civil side.

He also served as Standing Counsel for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board between 2003 and 2006.

Justice M. Sundar was sworn in as a permanent Judge of the Madras High Court on October 5, 2016. The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 11, recommended the appointment of Justice Sundar as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, following the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Somashekar on September 14.

The Manipur High Court was set up in March, 2013 along with the full-fledged High Courts in Meghalaya and Tripura. All the northeastern states, excluding Sikkim, were earlier under the Gauhati High Court. (IANS)

Also Read: Justice M. Sundar appointed as Manipur High Court Chief Justice

Also Watch: