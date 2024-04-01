Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Manipur Government Declares ‘Dry Day’ On Polling Days

IMPHAL: In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, the Manipur government has announced its decision to impose “dry day” during the polling days and the counting day of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Manipur, which saw ethnic clashes erupt since May last year, will hold the high-stakes General Elections in two phases, scheduled for April 19 and April 26, respectively.

Pradeep Kumar Jha, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Manipur, said that as many as 1058 polling booths out of the total 2955 have been marked as ‘vulnerable’ in the state.