Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Manipur Government Declares ‘Dry Day’ On Polling Days

IMPHAL: In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, the Manipur government has announced its decision to impose “dry day” during the polling days and the counting day of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Manipur, which saw ethnic clashes erupt since May last year, will hold the high-stakes General Elections in two phases, scheduled for April 19 and April 26, respectively.
Pradeep Kumar Jha, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Manipur, said that as many as 1058 polling booths out of the total 2955 have been marked as ‘vulnerable’ in the state.
Henceforth, the Manipur excise department has issued an order restricting the sale of liquor from 4 pm on April 17 until 4 pm on the polling day of the first phase (April 19).
Similarly, a ban of liquor sales will come into effect from 4 pm on April 24 until 4 pm on the polling day of the second phase (April 26).
In addition to it, a dry day has been declared on the vote counting day, scheduled for June 04, which will be in place until the counting process concludes.
The decision was made in accordance with section 135c of the Representation of People’s Act 1951, and in exercise of the authority granted under section 17(3) of the Eastern Bengal & Assam Excise Act 1910, extended to the state of Manipur.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, in an attempt to ensure free and fair elections and prevent malpractices, certain restrictions had been imposed in five villages situated in Imphal West district.
In this regard, a Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) had been newly constituted comprising of five villages namely Sangaithel, Karong, Khachikhul, Maklang, and Haorou Khunou.
The JCC had put measures in place so as to prevent the misuse of cash to exert electoral influence and gain undue advantage.
