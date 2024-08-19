Long-term rehabilitation plan for riot hit: Manipur CM N. Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday discussed long-term solutions for the rehabilitation with representatives of the Internally Displaced people (IDPs), who have fled their homes and villages due to the ethnic violence and are now sheltered in many relief camps. An official said that the Chief Minister on Saturday met the representatives of the IDPs and thoroughly listened to their problems and demands. Later, Biren Singh posted on X: "Held a meeting with representatives of IDPs and the members of the Relief Committee from across the state at my Secretariat. Deliberated on addressing the immediate needs and concerns of the displaced individuals and discussed long-term solutions for the rehabilitation." The State Government has set up 302 relief camps in different districts to provide shelter to over 60,000 people, including 21,245 women and 26,700 children, who were displaced due to ethnic riots between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year. On August 1, Manipur Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets and resorted to baton-charging when hundreds of internally displaced people held rallies in Imphal demanding their return to home in the border town of Moreh. Four persons were injured in the incident. The protesters claimed that they were living in a relief camp in harsh conditions and wanted the Government to ensure security and funds to rebuild their homes and return. The Central government has released Rs 225.25 crore for the welfare of the IDPs.

CM Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, in the recently concluded Assembly session, stated that one-time financial assistance for clothing and personal belongings for those living in relief camps of Rs 1,000 had been released four times. Students of Relief Camps have been linked to nearby schools and colleges and complementary nutrition and personal hygiene support items are also being provided. Television sets have been provided for relief camps. In the ethnic riots, so far, over 225 people have been killed, and as many as 11,133 houses have been set on fire, leading to the complete destruction of 4,569 homes. A total of 11,892 cases have been registered in different police stations in connection with the ethnic violence.

