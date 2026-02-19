Manipur: 22 acres of illicit poppy destroyed in Kangpokpi

KANGPOKPI: The Assam Rifles launched a joint anti-narcotics operation along with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area Sehjang, in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, following specific intelligence inputs on Tuesday (February 17).

The operation involved area domination and systematic search of suspected cultivation sites. During the conduct of the operation, the joint team detected illicit poppy cultivation spread over 22 acres, which was destroyed. The destroyed cultivation had the potential to yield about 160 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth multiple crores, thereby dealing a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region, according to Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). Additionally, three makeshift huts were also found in the vicinity of the cultivation area and were demolished. (ANI)

