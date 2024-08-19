Manipur: 3 Spear Corps Commander of Assam Rifles reviews internal security in state

Churachandpur: Three Spear Corps Commander Lt Gen Abhijit Pendharkar visited the Assam Rifles formation at Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday and reviewed the internal security situation and operational preparedness. The Corps Commander complimented all ranks for their high standards of professionalism, selfless commitment and high morale. Additionally, taking to X, Spear Corps. Indian Army said "Spear Corps Indian Army interacted with the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh and discussed aspects related to the current security situation and measures being undertaken for maintaining peace and stability in Manipur."

Earlier, on August 2, the Chinar Corps Commander reviewed the security situation in Kupwara and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Taking to X, Chinar Corps said, "Chinar Corps Commander visited forward posts of Vajr & Dagger Divisions in Kupwara & Baramulla today, to review the security situation and operational preparedness." During interaction with troops, he emphasized on the necessity of being alert and effectively countering any inimical attempts and activities along the LC, they said. The Chinar Corps visit came days after a group of two to three armed personnel coming from the Pakistan side crossed the Line of Control and fired on a forward Army post from close proximity while taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility in Machhal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. One intruder was killed in the exchange of fire while one Indian Army soldier injured in the encounter succumbed to his injuries.

The Public Relations Officer (Defence), Srinagar, had said in a statement, "Taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility along the Line of Control in Machhal Sector, a group of two to three armed personnel crossed the LC and fired on a forward Army post from close proximity. Alert troops responded vigorously and in the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistani intruder were killed along with the recovery of weapons, ammunition and war-like stores." (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: Grenade Attack Targets Former Manipur MLA’s Residence, No Casualties Reported

Also Watch: