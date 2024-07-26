Manipur: Arambai Tenggol Denies NSCN-IM's Accusations of Targeting Christians

IMPHAL: Arambai Tenggol has strongly denied the NSCN-IM's claims that it targets minority Christians during the ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur. The organization described these allegations as false and misleading.

In a statement, Arambai Tenggol leader Laishram Robason said that the group is dedicated to protecting the cultural identity and traditional beliefs of their communities.

Robason expressed the belief that the cultural identity and traditional beliefs of their communities are essential to their collective identity and should be protected from any external influences that could threaten their continuity.