Manipur: Arambai Tenggol Denies NSCN-IM's Accusations of Targeting Christians

IMPHAL: Arambai Tenggol has strongly denied the NSCN-IM's claims that it targets minority Christians during the ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur. The organization described these allegations as false and misleading.
In a statement, Arambai Tenggol leader Laishram Robason said that the group is dedicated to protecting the cultural identity and traditional beliefs of their communities.
Robason expressed the belief that the cultural identity and traditional beliefs of their communities are essential to their collective identity and should be protected from any external influences that could threaten their continuity.
On July 24, the NSCN-IM called Arambai Tenggol a militant group, even though it has not been officially banned by the government. The Naga group accused Arambai Tenggol of engaging in violent extremism and having a strong hatred towards Christians, saying this behavior threatens peace and tolerance in Northeast India, especially in Manipur.
Arambai Tenggol responded by asserting that the violence is actually the aggression of Kuki refugees against the Meiteis, who are one of the indigenous groups of Manipur. They claimed that the NSCN-IM’s portrayal of the conflict fails to reflect the complex realities on the ground and misrepresents the nature of the aggression faced by the indigenous people of Manipur, particularly the Meitei community.
The statement added that many devoted members of Arambai Tenggol had sacrificed their lives in this defense. They found it deeply unfortunate that the NSCN-IM labeled Arambai Tenggol as a militant group, arguing that this mischaracterization ignores their true mission and the sacrifices made by their members to protect their community and cultural heritage.
Arambai Tenggol said that it respects all religions and the right to practice them but opposes any form of conversion that harms or destroys the cultural and religious heritage of the indigenous people of Manipur.
The statement added that their commitment is to create a strong, unified voice for the Indigenous people of Manipur, advocate for their rights, and promote the preservation of their unique cultural legacy. They aim to contribute to a diverse and culturally rich society where the heritage of every community is valued and protected.
