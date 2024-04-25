Tripura: Over 16,000 Polling Personnel Begin Deployment for East Parliamentary Constituency Polls in Tripura

AGARTALA: The East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency polls are set for April 26 in Tripura. Anticipation is building. Massive mobilization is currently underway. Over 16,000 polling personnel and police personnel have begun their journey. The task is to deploy Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to polling stations.

The electoral landscape of the East Parliamentary Constituency is ready. BJP Kriti Singh Debbarma is on one side. INDI Bloc representative Rajendra Reang of the CPIM is on the other. This crucial Lok Sabha seat covers many areas. It covers all assembly constituencies of Dhalai, North, Unakoti and Khowai. It also covers four assembly constituencies of South Tripura and three assembly constituencies of Gomati district.

Polling personnel have been busy since the early hours of the day and have been coming together at collection points. One such point is Ambassa in Dhalai District. Another is Dharmanagar in North District. Receive and Dispersal Centers have been established in these places. The mission is to smoothly distribute EVMs and other necessary polling equipment.

Saju Vaheed, the Returning Officer for the East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency affirmed no delays in sending EVMs. Vaheed emphasized on the meticulous planning he performed. The planning ensured smooth elections.

He said, "EVMs and other polling material need smooth dispersal. We opened six Receive and Dispersal Centers to ensure this." He stressed on robust security measures. A total of 15 Clusters and 31 Quick Response Teams are in place. They will maintain peace. They will also address emerging polling day issues.

A bid to enhance transparency and security was made. Vaheed disclosed this. All 379 polling stations in Dhalai district witness this. CCTV cameras are installed across these locations. A successful dry run was done prior. It was done to ensure camera functionality.

Vaheed expressed appreciation to polling personnel. He said they are dedicated. He projected an on-time deployment of personnel. All designated stations will be their destination. It will happen by late afternoon. Vaheed reassured everyone. He talked about the safety of electorates. He reiterated the commitment to conduct elections. The elections will be free. They will also be fair and peaceful.

Total of 1664 polling stations are scattered throughout East Parliamentary Constituency. Authorities remain firmly committed to uphold democratic process. They promise adequate security measures. This is to protect sanctity of electoral process.