Manipur: Assam Rifles, NCB seize drugs valued at Rs 53.8 crore in Chandel district

IMPHAL: In a decisive operation aimed at curbing illicit drug trafficking, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended two drug peddlers and narcotics valued at around Rs 53.8 crore were recovered from their possession in Manipur’s Chandel district on Friday.

A Defence spokesperson said that the anti-drug operation unfolded on Friday following specific intelligence inputs. Acting swiftly on the information, a mobile vehicle check post was established at Bala Point areas of Chandel district, bordering Myanmar.

During surveillance, a white Gypsy and a motorcycle were observed approaching the checkpoint.

However, both vehicles halted approximately 60 to 70 meters short of the post, and the individuals onboard abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee into the surrounding forested terrain, the Defence spokesperson said.

He said that the search column responded with immediate pursuit, initiating an extensive area sweep.

After a determined effort, the team of 22 personnel from Assam Rifles and the NCB successfully apprehended both suspects. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: 3 Militants, 3 Drug Peddlers Held; Illegal Liquor Unit Busted