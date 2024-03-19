Mizoram Authorities Foil Major Illicit Activities, Seize Cache of Arms and Explosives; 4 Arrested

AIZAWL: A major crackdown on illicit operations has been implemented in Mizoram; a few law enforcement agencies managed to seize a cache of arms and detonators in separate operations. Spearheaded by the Mizoram Reserve Police and Assam Rifles, the raids conducted in Champhai district led to a great many arrests and recovery of explosive materials.

Alleged intelligence inputs led to an intercept of a Tata pickup truck smuggling contraband. The inspection of the truck and seizure of the explosives gave a vast variety of unlisted gelatin sticks of 1,983 kilograms. This amount of explosives is valued at 7,179,000 INR, which was believed to be intended for use in malicious activities in the state. The arrest of truck drivers B. Lianchhangha and R. Malcham Thara proved the swift efforts made by law enforcement agencies to curb crime and ensure public safety.

Along with this, efforts made together by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Reserve Police led to the procurement of 14,084 kilograms of gelatin sticks and 110 detonators through a scooter. The explosives were reported to have been on their way to the intended recipient. Authorities have already apprehended the suspects, Bikram and Ramtha Juwali, marking a decisive blow in efforts to tackle all possible threats to safety and security.

The arrests of Bikram and Ramtha Juwali, residents of Tripura, were enabled by coordinated efforts of Mizoram's law enforcement. Their involvement in the procurement and transportation of explosives underlines the ongoing challenges law enforcement agencies are under in the fight against organized crime and the ensuring of public safety.

These successful operations in Mizoram prove that the vigilance and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies can curb threats of dangerous activities and bring peace and safety to the region. The decisive actions by authorities show that they are committed to adhering to the rule of law in order to secure the people's safety.