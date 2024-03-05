Manipur Bans Renaming Places, Punishable by up to 3 Years in Jail

IMPHAL: The Manipur Assembly passed a law prohibiting renaming places, with offenders facing up to three years in prison and getting a fine of up to Rs 2 lakhs.

‘The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024” was moved by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and was passed unanimously in the house on Monday.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote: “The Manipur Name of Places Bill, 2024 was unanimously passed during the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly session today. The Manipur State Government is serious about protecting our history, cultural heritage and the legacy passed down by the ancestors and forefathers. We will not tolerate renaming and misusing names of places without consent and those guilty of the offence will be awarded with strict legal punishment.”