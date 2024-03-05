Manipur Bans Renaming Places, Punishable by up to 3 Years in Jail

IMPHAL: The Manipur Assembly passed a law prohibiting renaming places, with offenders facing up to three years in prison and getting a fine of up to Rs 2 lakhs.
‘The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024” was moved by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and was passed unanimously in the house on Monday.
Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote: “The Manipur Name of Places Bill, 2024 was unanimously passed during the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly session today. The Manipur State Government is serious about protecting our history, cultural heritage and the legacy passed down by the ancestors and forefathers. We will not tolerate renaming and misusing names of places without consent and those guilty of the offence will be awarded with strict legal punishment.”
The bill which was introduced on Friday highlighted such cases where some people or groups have used unauthorized names for places, possibly with malicious intentions. Such action could lead to confusion in the administration and harm social harmony.
According to the Bill, the state government will form a seven-member panel, which will be solely responsible for recommending name changes for places to the government.
The bill also includes that anyone who renames villages or places without government approval can be punished with up to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.
Speaking in the assembly session on Monday, CM Singh pointed out instances where names like Churachandpur were called Lamka and Kangpokpi was referred to as Kangui.
He emphasized the gravity of these acts and confirmed that the state government has already nullified all name changes for all places and villages and will not allow unauthorized renaming in the future.
In Churachandpur, where the Kuki community is majorly present and also shares its name with district headquarters, many Kuki groups have been advocating for the use of Lamka, the traditional name of the place. This also contrasts the current name after Churachand Singh, a Metei king
Since May last year, Manipur has been experiencing ethnic clashes between the dominant Metei community in the Imphal valley and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities, who are the majority in certain hill areas.
