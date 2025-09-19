Manipur Governor urges people to help build a model state

Imphal: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday called on all people to embrace the spirit of “Nation First” and contribute their ideas, energy, and enthusiasm towards building a Manipur that stands as a model of development, harmony, and progress.

Launching the“Nation First @75 Campaign” under Viksit Bharat, Viksit Manipur in Imphal, appealing to the people of Manipur, especially the youth and women, Governor urged active participation in these initiatives.

On the occasion, the Governor also launched five major initiatives and services — GovConnect Manipur Grievance Redressal Portal, Initiatives to strengthen the Manipur Milk Union, Migration Support Centres at Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, Residential Skill Development Program for Cabin Crew Placement, and four digital services and portals of the Transport Department.

Regarding the Migration Support Centres, the Governor noted their importance in helping Manipur’s skilled youth secure suitable employment in major cities through partnerships with stakeholders.

On the Residential Skill Development Program for Cabin Crew Placement, he described it as a specialised program in collaboration with leading airlines, designed to provide world-class training and open global career opportunities for Manipuri youth.

He further added that the launch of four new services and portals of the Transport Department will modernise citizen experience and enhance efficiency. Highlighting the transformative nature of the initiatives, on “GovConnect Manipur”, Bhalla said it will serve as a comprehensive public grievance portal that enhances citizen-government interaction, bringing transparency, accountability, and swift resolution.

With respect to strengthening the Manipur Milk Union, he emphasised its role in boosting rural livelihoods and nutritional security through enhanced milk procurement infrastructure, farmer training, and new dairy products, while underlining the central role of women in Manipur’s dairy sector. (IANS)

